Fiction eBooks
"My Diary From Here to There / Mi diario de aqui hasta alla,” by Amada Irma Perez; illustrated by Maya Christina Gonzalez
In an autobiographical outing written in English and Spanish, Amada tells her diary all about her fear of moving from her home in Juárez, Mexico, to not only a new town, but also a new country. Fortunately, she has a father who understands her trepidation and he tells her that as a child, he too had to make a similar move in reverse. Still, the trip is fraught with anxiety, especially since once they arrive in Mexicali, another border town, Papá will leave for Los Angeles to look for work. Once she arrives at her grandmother’s, she’s surrounded by helpful family members, her uncles telling jokes, doing magic tricks, and doing favors. Then she hears from her father who is picking in the fields of Delano, California. His news is not encouraging, but one day, he sends their green cards and they get set to leave for California. The diary follows them on their journey, until they reach Los Angeles and she closes with the news that Papá has found a better job. Filling her story with the details of this watershed in her life, Pérez captures the essence of the trauma of moving to a new place that is universal to all children, but here it is expanded by the facts of her immigrant experience. Gonzalez, who teamed with Pérez on “My Room” (not reviewed), packs her lively pages with vibrant, jewel-toned color and vivid images, illuminating the text and adding the richness of the culture. A nice touch is the back of the book jacket, which is a map of the area, showing the route from Amada’s old home to the new one. Pérez has plainly remembered her grandmother’s advice: “Keep your language and culture alive in your diary and in your heart.” Very nicely done. (Picture book) Ages 5-9
— Kirkus Reviews
“Becoming Brianna,” by Terri Libenson
Brianna's mom has a way of talking her into taking center stage, but when Brianna reluctantly agrees to have a Bat Mitzvah, she realizes that things have gone too far. Not only must she be in the spotlight but she also has to write and perform a speech and read passages in Hebrew, a language she doesn't know, in front of her friends and family. Her mom has gone into preparation overdrive, her parents are fighting constantly, and the whole school thinks that this will be the party of the year. Will Brianna survive the school year — including a change in social status and friend drama — while still managing not to embarrass herself at the big event? Libenson's newest installment in the "Emmie & Friends" series is a hybrid graphic novel that uses different illustration techniques to tell Brianna's story in alternating time lines. Chapters focusing on events from the prior eight months rely on a mixture of prose text and comic illustrations, while the "now" chapters, which depict the Bat Mitzvah celebration, are in a traditional sequential comic panel format. Readers will relate to Brianna's attempts to manage her stress load as well as her insecurity and flaws as she works to form and maintain friendships. Ages 8-12
— School Library Journal
“Stepping Stones,” by Lucy Knisley
Knisley’s autobiographical comics chops are on full display in her first graphic novel for kids, a fictionalized telling of her childhood experiences. When Jen moves to the country with her mother after her parents’ divorce, she is less than thrilled to trade urban comic book shops and Chinese takeout for chicken coop–related chores and her mother’s disagreeable new boyfriend, Walter. Resentment deepens as Jen helps her mom at the farmers market — left alone to handle sales though math isn’t her strong suit — and Walter’s two daughters, Andy and Reese, begin arriving each weekend to share her room. Missing her old life and feeling unfavorably compared to know-it-all Andy, Jen tries to adjust, finding expression and self-worth in her art as she comes to love her “part-time sisters” and navigates Walter’s seeming inability to treat her as equal to them. With specificity that lends itself to universality, Knisley balances humor and deeply felt emotion to capture the particular unfairness of being a child at the mercy of parental decisions. Art centers around the gentle realism of Knisley’s established style, augmented with pencil drawings in the young protagonist’s developing hand. Ages 8-12
— Publishers Weekly
"Wink,” by Rob Harrell
Ross Maloy is a middle schooler with bigger problems than most. Diagnosed with a rare eye tumor, he is challenged to maintain normalcy despite taxing cancer treatments. Afraid of pity, Ross also fears losing his close friends Abby and Isaac. Ross's alter ego is Batpig, a character in his comic where he takes refuge from health challenges, relationship problems, anonymous trolls, and hurtful internet memes. He befriends a medical technician who is also a musician, and soon is motivated to learn guitar and perform in a band. The story's beauty lies in how Ross's life unfolds and opens. He forms a ragtag group of friends while undergoing monumental challenges. In response to Ross's cry for normalcy, one close friend, Jerry, says normal shouldn't be the goal: "Different moves the needle. Different is where the good stuff happens. There's strength in different." Ages 9-12
— School Library Journal