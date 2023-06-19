Justin Bruihl pitched in 12 games for the Sweets in 2016 after his freshman season at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
He struck out 21 over 15 innings, allowing eight hits, two walks and one unearned run.
Picked up the the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Bruihl made his MLB debut in 2019, pitching in 21 games and making two starts with a 2.89 ERA. A
part of the back-end of the Los Angeles bullpen, Bruihl has bounced between the Dodgers and the minors leagues the last three seasons, making 59 appearances in the big leagues.
