This month I’ll focus on the Symphony’s May 3 concert, “Hope Springs Eternal.”
Maestro Bergman is as aware as anyone I know of contemporary social and political trends—last month, for example, he opened the symphony concert with a rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem, for which we all stood. As in, God Bless the Ukrainians, and if you haven’t donated in some way to their cause, do so now, please.
Of particular interest to this writer are two works in that concert, the famous last movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, that is, the “Ode to Joy,” and a new work by Oregon composer Ethan Gans-Morse, “How Can You Own the Sky?”
To begin with Gans-Morse.
Tiziana DellaRovere, poet, writer and wife of the composer, wrote a poem based on native tales and images about the creation, maintenance, destruction and restoration of the “sacred hoop,” a concept that unites the neverendingness of the circle, the planet earth, the drum circle and other sacred images.
Gans-Morse has then turned this libretto into a lush choral and symphonic poem that incorporates a native melody sung at the outset by the Dancing Spirit Native American Ensemble. The entire poem chronicles, in brief, the history of the native peoples, their conquest and oppression, and their spirit of redemption.
Now, Beethoven.
Beethoven wrote this colossal symphony in 1824, three years before his death. Almost completely deaf, he could hear that there was noise, but not really make anything out. He conducted the premiere performance himself, but, not hearing the musicians, he couldn’t do a very good job, so he sat at the side and beat the tempos from his score, while another conductor led the orchestra.
When the applause came at the end, poor Beethoven was still several bars off, waving his baton, and the alto soloist had to walk over to him and turn him around to face the cheers of the audience. There were five standing ovations, and the spectators, aware of Beethoven’s deafness, waved scarves and handkerchiefs in the air so that he could see their reaction.
The Fourth Movement, the only one performed at this concert, opens with some ferocious—and for the 1820s—terrifying, music (the first chord became known as “the terror chord.”) We then hear the baritone calling us together to rejoice, followed by an extended dialogue with the choir and other soloists.
The piece obviously has staying power; it is arguably the most-performed piece of classical music ever. In 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, Leonard Bernstein staged an outdoor performance straddling the open site of the wall.
Significantly, Bernstein gave voice to a legend that the original poem, Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy” (An die Freude) of 1808, was originally titled “Ode to Freedom” (…Freiheit). Bernstein swapped Freiheit for Freude throughout the text of the choral movement (the movement we’ll hear), appropriately given two considerations: first, such textual changes were common in Beethoven’s time, so in a way he was being faithful to the original, in spirit, and secondly because it was freedom, more than joy, that the concert was celebrating after the liberation of East Germany.
At that time, many believed the legend, which held that censors had forced Schiller to change the text. Few believe that today, appealing as it is in our time of freedom under attack everywhere.
But there’s little evidence for it: no records, no letters, nada. Schiller’s original poem was a kind of drinking song, not political at all, but it had lines that Beethoven could pull out into his own arrangement, cutting and pasting to create a far more sublime, and shorter, version of the original.
Before I set out to research and write this story, I, too, believed the legend; and even now I half wish it were true.
But why? Is it because I wish we were celebrating freedom on May 3, freedom now so much in demand, in need? And can we look into our own history and see the suffering of today’s Ukrainians (and Somalis, and Rohingya, and Uighurs, and …) in the sufferings caused by some of our population upon others of us?
Time to join hands, close the sacred hoop.
See you there!
