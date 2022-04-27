John E. Kelly Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John E. KellyApril 13, 1929 — April 25, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - John Elwin Kelly, 93, died April 25, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Elwin Kelly Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Trending Now Body of young man found in Fishhook Park in Walla Walla County Walla Walla parents, community to meet Prospect Point Elementary principal candidates Byron Burres announces candidacy for Walla Walla County assessor Milton-Freewater schools plan for new building King County tore out a levee near Auburn. Now the salmon are returning See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners
