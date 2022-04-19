Joe Baffney smashed a home run for DeSales Catholic High School's undefeated varsity baseball team Tuesday, April 19, as he collected six hits in eight at-bats during its Southeast 1B doubleheader sweep with the Irish recording 13-0 and 13-1 victories over Touchet.
Each game ended in its fifth inning due to the mercy rule, and Touchet finished the day with one hit.
Baffney homered leading off the Irish (12-0 record) in the second game as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
"It’s great to see Joe’s bat come alive," Irish coach Keith Woelber said. "He is our lead of hitter, so the team feeds on his confidence."
The Irish also had Ryan Chase and Sal Sisk take turns with stellar pitching performances, together chalking up 21 strikeouts.
“Ryan Chase and Sal Sisk were fantastic on the mound today, giving up only one hit in five innings of work apiece," Woelber said.
The Irish next play April 26 at Pomeroy, starting at 2 p.m., while the Indians will be in Milton-Freewater at McLoughlin High for a 4 p.m. matchup.
