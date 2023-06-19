Jay Flaa landed in Walla Walla in 2014 after two seasons at North Dakota State.
The right-handed relief pitcher made 20 appearances, including one start, for the Sweets, striking out 58 over 29.1 innings and totaling a 3.37 ERA. Flaa tied for the WCL lead in strikeouts with a pitcher who threw 43 more innings than him.
Drafted in the sixth round by the Orioles in 2015, Flaa made one appearance with Baltimore in 2021, walking a pair over an inning and a third, before getting scooped up on waivers by Atlanta. He made one appearance for the Braves, recording three outs while giving up two home runs.
