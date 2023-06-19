Jarren Duran arrived in Walla Walla in 2016 after his freshman season at Cal State Long Beach.
An outfielder in the pros, the speedster played primarily second base for the Sweets, hitting .278 with five triples and three doubles and 22 steals in 42 games.
Drafted in the seventh round by the Red Sox in 2018, Duran has played parts of the last three seasons in the big leagues, struggling to nail down a full-time role in the starting lineup in his freshman and sophomore campaigns. He's been a consistent starter in center this year, hitting .287 with three home runs and 10 steals.
