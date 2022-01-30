The Jan. 16 issue of the U-B contained a letter titled, “January 6 mislabeled by pundits, VP.” The writer had looked up the definition of insurrection and quoted it in his letter—citing Merriam-Webster, a very good start—then promptly opined that the “nut with the horns and painted face” was a “dimwit and hoodlum,” but that he was not an insurrectionist. The writer may have been correct in that specific detail. But I wonder why the writer seems to have attempted to gloss over the much larger context?
We all watched while many rioters at the capitol on Jan. 6 actually did engage in insurrection. One of the many questions before us is: How many of the rioters were engaged in the insurrection? Tens, hundreds...or thousands?
They were directly attempting to thwart the proper operation of our democratic government—and that is insurrection.
Why does it seem that we have to prove an individual’s “intent” to engage in insurrection, when the very real actions of the individual met the definition of insurrection? What happened to “actions speak louder than words”?
Ed Chestnut
Milton-Freewater
