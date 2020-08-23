Jan Eric and Jane Lang Kilburg of Milton-Freewater are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 29, 2020.
The couple first met in grade school and dated in high school before exchanging vows on Aug. 29, 1970, at First Christian Church, Milton-Freewater. Jane’s maiden name is Fullerton.
Because of the coronavirus, the Kilburgs are planning a short local trip.
Jan was born in Walla Walla, attended schools in Milton-Freewater and graduated in 1967 from McLoughlin High School. He attended Eastern Oregon University and graduated from Western Oregon University in 1971. He was an elementary school teacher in Oregon at Myrtle Creek, Pleasant Hill and Milton-Freewater. He also worked as a carpenter in Eugene for three years and worked many summers for the U.S. Forest Service in Umatilla County. He retired after 30 years of teaching, then taught half-time another five years in Milton-Freewater and fully retired in 2009.
Jan is a member of First Christian Church and sings in the choir. He rides bikes, walks, studies nutrition and the night sky, reads and is a storyteller for his family, church and community.
Jane was born in Northern Ireland, lived four years in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, attended schools in Milton-Freewater and also graduated in 1967 from Mac-Hi. She graduated in 1971 from Oregon State University in Corvallis. Jane taught elementary school in Oregon at Riddle and Pleasant Hill. Starting in 1981 she taught for Blue Mountain Community College, then managed the JOBS Program at BMCC for the remaining years of her 32 years of service.
Before and after retirement in 2013, Jane has volunteered as a Milton-Freewater Chamber Ambassador and was a chamber board member for several years. Jane is a member and deaconess at First Christian Church. She enjoys quilting, bike riding and reading and has been an active member of Jazzercise Walla Walla for several years. She also enjoys time with family, including her mom, Hazel Fullerton, of Walla Walla.
The Kilbergs have a son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Jennifer Kilburg of Lutz, Florida; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sadie and Justin Partin of Milton-Freewater, Becca and Adrian Nestor of Portland and Annie and Ted Smith of Portland; and four grandchildren.