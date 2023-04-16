The Canada goose appears to be standing on water. A miracle? A nifty stunt?
Its partner nearby seems unimpressed. The partner poses on a log, high and dry.
“I think the log continues underwater,” I say, mansplaining the situation to Wonder, my wife. She also seems unimpressed.
We are in a state of red-faced enjoyment over the first March day to reach 60 degrees.
Our short, sun-kissed, sweaty walk takes in a small portion of the Burbank Unit of the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, where waterfowl are pairing up in the spring season of love.
The refuge’s Burbank Unit, 42 miles northwest of Walla Walla, is open daily for hiking from sunrise to sunset.
The mile-plus paved path loops around sloughs, ponds and lakes. Fewer birds ply the waters than expected. Still, birds fill the air with the sounds of spring.
As we walk on, overdressed for the balmy conditions, we hear and see red-winged blackbirds playing in shoreside reeds.
Their songs carry a great distance, holding the promise of new birth and warmer days.
Farther, on a bridge over an arm of the lake, Wonder spots a yellow-headed blackbird. Our long-range vision expert points it out to me.
“See, look, three cattails east of that second grove of reeds,” she says.
With myopic vision, I finally spot the bird.
Up the hill, hikers awaken four mule deer from their afternoon naps. The deer bound over the ridge and out of sight.
Soaking up the sun, I nod to the hikers as they stroll past on their way back to refuge headquarters.
All is quiet for a minute. Then I hear a splash. It’s a muskrat 40 yards away.
Overcome with curiosity, or also cursed with this myopic vision, the muskrat swims to just below the bridge, its beady eyes fixed on me.
I shuffle my feet. The muskrat dives, its rat tail making a sloop as it disappears into the green water.
I catch up with Wonder at a bench under a cottonwood tree. Nearby, a male bullfrog croaks, looking for a mate.
Snow geese often congregate on the lake before their spring migration to Arctic breeding grounds.
Today, some 30,000 are gathered in a large raft five miles south on the edge of the Columbia River, waiting for the right temperature to prompt them farther on their journey.
Wonder and I continue back toward headquarters. At a blind, we watch a coot set sail.
Making a "V" in the water, the coot beelines toward a log where four turtles are sunbathing. The coot does a couple of pirouettes in the water.
The turtles, warming up before their next afternoon swim, seem unimpressed.
