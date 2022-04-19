Dear Reader:
We have exciting news to share about our website! You may have heard about changes coming to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. We've seen a substantial increase in our digital audience over the past two years, and digital subscriptions to union-bulletin.com continue to grow. Because of this, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new website.
As you know, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin is moving its print publication schedule to three days a week starting May 1. Those print days will be Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
With this change, we have also pledged to continue investing in our digital journalism as the best way to serve our Walla Walla Valley communities. A new look and feel to union-bulletin.com, starting today, is an important part of this plan.
The updated design of union-bulletin.com brings you a more informative and enjoyable newsreading experience, including:
- Cleaner design across the whole site.
- Streamlined navigation to get you where you want to go, faster.
- Friendlier experience for mobile users.
- Faster load times.
- Improved on-site search so you can find stories more easily.
We aim to provide you, our readers, with the best possible experience of our journalism. Today's updates allow us to further unlock the potential of our digital newsroom.
If you have comments about these changes, drop us a note at feedback@union-bulletin.com.
