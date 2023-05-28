Usually, the only falls I see when hiking in the Blue Mountains are tumbles I or a partner take.
They happen quickly. You’re marching along confidently and suddenly the ground turns to marbles and your feet go flying. Before you know it, you’re on your back, like a turtle, admiring clouds.
So when the Happy Hikers offers a club outing (happyhikers.us) to North Fork Coppei Falls, I leap at the opportunity. Waterfalls in the Blue Mountains are rare, and North Fork Coppei Falls is best seen during spring snowmelt.
The hike leader makes it clear this outing is not for the timid.
Bring leather gloves, she advises, and hand clippers for thorny brush, from wildfires that swept the area decades ago.
For me, she has specific advice. Bring a daypack, not a full-fledged backpack, as there is no trail — and no need to carry an entire house on your back.
We park cars on the ridgetop. Far below, in the valley bottom, a black escarpment of basalt signifies the falls’ location.
It’s tricky to find our way.
We search for a path, bushwhacking through a gnarly entanglement. None presents itself. Hiking south, we split into several groups, each choosing a route that might be prudent — or a disaster.
I follow a 79-year-old hiker, the oldest of the bunch. I figure with age comes wisdom. He methodically negotiates the obstacle course down a treacherous slope. The ground is mushy. We slip and slide, hanging on to brush as if it is a climbing rope.
I impale myself on a wild rose.
Finally, we hear the creek at the bottom of the canyon. The encouraging sound drives us downward. Catching an elk trail, we slide the rest of the way.
Even the elk seem at the mercy of the slope, with out-of-control tracks evident as they careen to the bottom.
We reach the creek and work our way north about a quarter of a mile to the falls.
A ribbon of water plunges over a 75-foot cliff. Moss clings to the hillside.
I find a sitting perch and enjoy an apple for lunch.
Looking upward, I speculate the return journey will be easier.
Wrong.
Again, the group splits into several units, each thinking it might find the “easiest” way up the 400 vertical feet to the ridge.
With each step we slide a half step back, ankles twisting. Minor falls leave pants muddied.
“Small” patches of brush to be negotiated turn into nearly impenetrable jungles. We clip away. We grab brush with leather-gloved hands to pull ourselves upward.
Finally, we reach the top, muddied, bruised and cut from wild roses, but we are jubilant.
Our group is last to the cars. Our driver, the 79-year-old, is waiting patiently, having arrived a half-hour earlier after a solo ascent. He looks as fresh as a newly bloomed balsamroot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.