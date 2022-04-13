To view and print crossword puzzles, please follow these directions.
Go to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin eEdition: Click here for the eEdition.
Use the page navigation tools to find the crosswords, which are usually on the last page of the sports section.
Click on the crossword puzzle, and a detailed view will pop up on your screen in a different window. You may need to disable popup blockers if nothing happens.
Click on the printer icon (circled in green above), and follow the printer prompts.
If you have any questions, please contact us at feedback@wwub.com
