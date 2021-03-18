The governor Thursday also announced that the state will allow the resumption of indoors, in-person visits to long-term care facilities, and, that Washington’s temporary moratorium on evictions would be extended through June 30.
The indoors, in-person visits to long-term care facilities would be allowed in scenarios where residents or visitors have been vaccinated.
The announcements come as vaccination rates and the supply of doses increase, and as a large federal relief package begins to make its way to Washington.
Beginning March 31, the state will expand eligibility to the next two tiers of people.
Those tiers include: anyone between 60 and 64 years of age; anyone with two or more comorbidities and new categories of workers in congregate settings, like construction, manufacturing and restaurants.
Anyone who lives in congregate settings — such as people experiencing homelessness, in correctional facilities, or those with disabilities living in group homes — will also become eligible March 31.
In addition to extending the moratorium on evictions, Inslee this week extended a moratorium on utility shut-offs through July 31.
And in another order this week, the governor continued a prohibition on any debt garnishments on COVID-19 relief payments by the federal government to residents.