By The Spokesman-Review
Gov. Jay Inslee said Saturday that COVID-19 social distancing orders similar to his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative will likely extend beyond the beginning of April.
At least 4,300 people were diagnosed with the disease statewide and nearly 190 had died as of Saturday, according to the state health department. The number of cases increased by about 575, and deaths rose by about 15 from Friday’s count.
Inslee said at a Saturday news conference that an extension of his social distancing order in some form is “highly likely,” in light of data officials are examining. That includes a University of Washington analysis that projects more than 1,400 Washington deaths by July 1, even with strict social distancing measures.
“The more people do voluntarily, the less we will have to do from orders,” said Inslee, who added he saw too many cars on Interstate 5 Saturday and wants people to lessen unnecessary travel.
Inslee also told reporters a quarantine of the entire state has not been discussed with the White House or his administration.
The governor was gathered with other government officials at the CenturyLink Field Event Center to discuss deploying a non-COVID-19 field hospital there. It’s to be staffed by 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colo., and estimated to create at least 150 beds, freeing up space for acute COVID-19 care at other hospitals.
Inslee said the field hospital is just the beginning of statewide hospital capacity expansion efforts.
“This epidemic is going to grow to the furthest corners of Washington, and we have to be — and are — committed to building that hospital and associated capacity,” Inslee said. “Because we know that it will be needed.”
Inslee said the Army Corps of Engineers has committed to build isolation wards in Washington for people who don’t need acute care. In particular, those facilities could shelter homeless people.
Inslee made some revisions to his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order Saturday, saying funeral homes and cemeteries can provide services for the immediate family as long as they maintain proper social distancing.
The governor offered hope that things eventually will return to normal.
“The day is going to come again when we root for the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field,” Inslee said at the news conference. “The day is going to come when we root for the Sounders on this field.”