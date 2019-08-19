The Marcus Whitman Gem and Mineral Society show will take place Sept. 7-8 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission for adults cost $3. Children younger than 12 can attend for free.
