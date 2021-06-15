Power is out for 365 Pacific Power customers after a storm came through the Walla Walla Valley this afternoon. The company does not have an estimated time for when power will be restored.
In Umatilla County, 459 customers are experiencing a power outage, but the company said they expect power to be running again by 6:30 p.m.
Pacific Power said the outage was caused by lightning and associated winds.
At its peak, about 1,900 east Valley customers were out of power today between 2-2:30 p.m.
Columbia Rural Electric Association has not reported any outages.
Rain and thunderstorms started in the Valley last night and intensified just before midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, when a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.
At 2 a.m., another storm moved through Umatilla County, and as the day went on, showers moved through the region.
A small plane at Martin Field tipped over in College Place due to high winds around 1:30 p.m., when gusts reached 55 mph, a spokesperson at Walla Walla County Fire District 4 said.
Hail reached 1.7 inches near Umatilla during the storm, according to the Weather Service.
The storm has moved Northeast toward Idaho and has cleared from the area. Sunny skies are expected tomorrow.