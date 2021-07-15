DAYTON — In final farewells through the decades, many generations have related family stories about loved ones with George Touchette, his late wife Randi Rogg Touchette, and her late father, J. Vern Rogg.
The family owned and operated the 116-year-old Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S Second St., which has been continuously run in Dayton since it opened there in 1905. Shortly after George and Randi wed in the mid-1960s, the couple returned to Dayton and joined Vern Rogg in the business.
Now, a change in ownership at Hubbard-Rogg is underway. Touchette, 78, sold the funeral home on July 1 to another couple with roots in the Inland Northwest that extend to Dayton.
Hubbard-Rogg’s new owners are Craig and Nikki Corbeill of Colfax, Washington, who also own and operate Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax and Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Their professional experience operating funeral homes spans 20 years.
The Corbeills announced the purchase of Hubbard-Rogg on July 7, 2021, on Facebook. They will oversee all three funeral homes, Craig Corbeill said.
The Corbeills are familiar with living in smaller communities: Nikki grew up in Palouse, Washington, and Craig was raised in Kellogg, Idaho.
“We do understand the factors of a small town. We want to be a part of that small town and consider it a privilege to take care of our friends and neighbors. It’s about taking care of our community,” Craig Corbeill said.
They have been filling in for four years at the Dayton funeral home when Touchette was away or on vacation, Craig Corbeill said. He and employee Bob Warnock are funeral directors and embalmers with funeral director and apprentice embalmer Bailey Mackleit.
“You’ll see all three of us at times, working together,” Craig Corbeill said.
Craig Corbeill began his career as a funeral director in Kellogg in 1991, and graduated in 1992 from mortuary school at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon. He worked in Moscow, Idaho, at Short’s Funeral Chapel until 2000. That’s when the Corbeills purchased the funeral home in Colfax and moved there. In 2006, they bought the funeral home in Pullman. Craig Corbeill is a current member of, and past president in 2017, of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association Board of Directors.
Nikki Corbeill, speaking by phone from Hubbard-Rogg on Monday, July 12, said their staff will be rotating to the Dayton business.
“We’re hoping to have a person there two-three days per week, at least minimal hours for those who want to walk in. That’s our plan. We’re just getting started.”
She contributes to the business, answering phones and cleaning.
“I help where I can,” she said.
George Touchette painted the funeral home’s exterior this spring. The Corbeills are freshening the interior, bringing in new furniture, cleaning up and painting the lobby and office, “starting at the front and heading back. We’re making little changes as we can, working them into our schedule when we’ve got a moment here and there,” Nikki Corbeill said.
“There’s much hands-on. We’re doing everything ourselves,” Craig Corbeill said.
When not working, the Corbeills enjoy time with their three grown children and three grandchildren at Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Corbeills look forward to working with the Dayton and surrounding communities, meeting new friends, and getting to know the area.
“The community will be happy with the Corbeills. They are younger, with new energy, and want to be part of the community,” Touchette said.
Touchette looked back at his career during a recent interview. He started working for the Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home about 51 years ago, he said.
He was a sixth-grader when he moved to Dayton from Ballard in Seattle. He worked with the Green Giant Company in Salisbury, Maryland, then returned to town.
Vern Rogg wanted him to work in the funeral home.
“After a year (in Salisbury), I wanted to get back to the Northwest and helped with new construction at the funeral home and with services as they occurred. I found myself in the fold. Eventually, over some years, I became owner of the business.”
He received his training with the charter mortuary science class at Mt. Hood Community College, he said.
Vern Rogg’s father, Clarence Rogg, started in business with a fellow named Hubbard. “It was a short partnership and the name stuck,” Touchette said. It started out as a combination furniture store and funeral home, typical for the era.
“It was more in floor covering, when linoleum came out. It was pretty popular for people living on board floors. It was a significant innovation. They could clean the floors better.” Vern Rogg took over when Clarence Rogg died in 1938.
Vern retired in the early 1970s, and George Touchette and his late brother-in-law, J.V. Rogg Jr., ran the funeral home. Randi Touchette ran the New Moon Dress Shop started by her father, and aunt, Erma Archer.
After Vern Rogg died in 1976, the Touchettes continued running the funeral home. Randi Touchette died Sept. 14, 2019.
Touchette plans to travel in September through eight countries on one of the Viking River Cruises. He will visit Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Bucharest, Romania. Retirement will also see him return to Alaska for summer fishing and continue annual stays on the big island of Hawai’i from January through March. He’ll return to Dayton to his 4-acre “little bit of a farm with pasture ground and horses, which are just like dogs to me. I don’t ride any more but they’re part of the landscape,” he said.
“You’ve got to have a bucket list when your life winds down and you have your health,” he said.
Questions about pre-planning and general information are available 24 hours a day by calling Hubbard-Rogg at 509-382-2553.