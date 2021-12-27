Don't let severe winter weather take you by surprise. Here are some resources for staying safe.
Forecast:
Follow watches and warnings for storms from the National Weather Service in Pendleton. See live updates on the @NWSPendleton twitter account.
Key terms to understand:
- Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes when it hits the ground, creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees and power lines.
- Sleet: Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery.
- Wind Chill: A measure of how cold people feel due to the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures.
School schedule changes:
How to prepare:
The NWS advises preparing your home, office and vehicles for loss of heat, power and telephone service and a shortage of supplies if storm conditions continue for more than a day. At home and work, you should have available:
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information
- Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration
- Extra prescription medicine
- Baby items such as diapers and formula
- First-aid supplies
- Heating fuel: Refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm
- Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
- Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
- Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets
- Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space.
- Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
- Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm.
- Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Fully check and winterize your vehicle before the winter season begins. Here's a list of what to carry in a winter disaster kit in your car and what to do to keep safe if you must drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.