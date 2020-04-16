ALLYSON CHIU
The Washington Post
To fully understand the “Quarantine Olympics,” a zany Internet trend born amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, look no further than where it all started: the Presley family’s home in Cornelius, North Carolina.
If anyone had peeked inside the tree-lined residence last Wednesday evening, they would have witnessed the Presleys playing dodgeball — with a twist. None of the players could see each other, and instead of balls, they were armed with full rolls of toilet paper.
“We played through all the board games and everything, so we had to get creative,” Alex Presley, 25, who has been hunkering down with his girlfriend, twin brother and parents since last month, told The Washington Post.
The rules of “blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball,” as Alex calls it, are simple: Once you’re hit, you’re out, and only then can you take off whatever you’re using to cover your eyes. To make the game even more challenging, the Presleys also spun in circles to dizzy themselves before starting. The result, as expected, was utter chaos.
While other parents may be hesitant to allow their adult children to turn the family home’s living room into an indoor dodgeball arena, keeping up with their sons’ shenanigans is nothing new for the Presleys.
What is new, however, is that the family’s recent nutty game night activities have now made them Internet famous.
Blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball is just one event in the Presleys’ “Quarantine Olympics,” a viral competition series created by Alex that has taken off on TikTok over the past couple of weeks.
The contest began in early April after Alex, bored of playing traditional games, suggested that his family attempt a variation of a challenge he had seen in which participants compete to see how long they can drink water from a cup that’s being steadily filled before it overflows only using a straw.
The Presleys’ “Straw Challenge” — which Lee Presley, 58, a pilot for Amercian Airlines, won by a landslide after slurping water nonstop for more than 40 seconds — was an instant hit, drawing roughly 7.5 million views on TikTok and more than 4,000 comments.
Now, the family is coming up with new events, much to the delight of fans who have started rooting for their favorite player and trying versions of the games themselves at their own homes, Alex said.
“We try to keep them simple and something that other families that are watching can play along as well,” Alex said of the events.
One such family who has also found themselves with too much free time is the Cannuscios from Massachusetts. Only instead of coming up with wacky games, Derek Cannuscio, a 14-year-old with a passion for cooking and a flair for dramatics, has been turning his family’s dinners into extravagant themed experiences that have achieved wild popularity on TikTok and garnered widespread attention.
Derek told The Washington Post he treats his family to themed dinners two or three nights a week, combining his skills in the kitchen with light comedy to recreate common restaurant experiences and food-related moments from popular TV shows. In one video, Derek is a hibachi chef, energetically whipping up fried rice and grilling shrimp on a portable griddle.
Aside from racking up millions of views, Caitlin Cannuscio told The Post that her brother’s dinners, which are made using supplies he finds around the house, have inspired other families to start experimenting with their meals and coming up with their own themes.
“I don’t know what else I would be doing in quarantine without this,” said Caitlin, 18, who has been documenting her brother’s culinary adventures on TikTok.
Meanwhile, other families stuck at home have channeled their pent-up energy into creating elaborate parody videos.
The Marshes, a family of six from the United Kingdom, went viral late last month after sharing their isolation-themed arrangement of “One Day More” from the musical “Les Misérables.” Ben Marsh told the BBC that the new lyrics were “compiled out of the different frustrations that everyone has had in the family over the last couple of weeks that we’re all experiencing at home.”
“One day more, another day another destiny, shopping for online delivery,” sings Danielle Marsh, Ben’s wife, in a video uploaded to Facebook. “I’ve tried again only to find there’s nothing ‘til September time.”
The video has since received worldwide recognition, even catching the attention of Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013 for her role as Fantine in “Les Misérables.”
“Bravo!!!!!” Hathaway wrote in an Instagram post, sharing the clip.
But beyond providing relief from being bored, for many of the families, taking part in the outlandish activities during lockdowns has helped strengthen their relationships with each other.
Before sheltering in place, Caitlin Cannuscio said her family was often so busy with school and work that they “never really ate dinner together all at the same time.”
“I’m supposed to be at college, so I haven’t had dinner with them in a while,” said Caitlin, a freshman at Fordham University in New York. “This has all really just brought us together.”