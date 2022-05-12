There are horsemen (and horsewomen) in the world that ride with such balance, such subtlety that it looks like the rider is doing nothing, while the horse smoothly accomplishes the riders’ intentions in a relaxed and contented manner. These riders may come from all disciplines and ride all breeds. Bruce Sandifer is one of those riders.
After cowboying on large ranches in mainly Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Canada, all the while working to improve his skills, he began training performance horses. He felt he could get the job done but continued to search for a better way. Circumstance brought him to the world of the California Bridlehorse, which brought him the answers he was seeking.
The methods and equipment used in traditional California Bridlehorse ways came with the Spanish via Mexico when they brought horses and cattle into California in the mid 1700s.
He found that his horses were much lighter, more balanced, and more content at the end of the day. He began sharing this knowledge with others.
One of the men that came to learn from him is Jeff Derby.
Jeff was a bull rider in his youth, then began starting colts and training performance horses, making a name for himself. When his path crossed with Bruce, his whole philosophy of training turned a corner. The two of them travel the Western United States for a limited number of workshops, as well as doing workshops in Europe and Canada, working with riders from all disciplines.
Bruce and Jeff are returning together to Walla Walla on September 30 through October 2 for a three-day workshop. They complement each other in their teaching styles, and participants get plenty of individual coaching.
If the participant wishes, Bruce and/or Jeff will get on the rider’s horse to further demonstrate the topic of discussion.
Riders do not need to use traditional equipment during the workshop, as this method of signal and balance works with any bit and saddle, but they promote the hackamore, two rein and spade bit.
“What I have found over and over again, is the horses’ acceptance and understanding of the principles used in this system without having to be drilled or trained into them. Once the rider understands and learns to present the principles of this system consistently, the horse will respond to the smallest lightest signal the rider can send. This system is so intuitive to the horse, once the rider learns to work inside the system’s parameters, it changes the relationship with any horse they ride in a positive manner," says Bruce Sandifer.
Cattle will be available for stockmanship on the second and third day of the workshop, but is not a requirement.
Auditors welcome. For more information, contact Lisa Thompson at pegasusT101@aol.com.
Learn more about Bruce Sandifer: brucesandifercbh.com. For more information about Jeff Derby, please visit derbylivestockcompany.com.
