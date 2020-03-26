Yes, breweries made Gov. Jay Inslee's list as an "essential" business that can continue operate during the state's COVID-19 virus crisis.
That's because the industry plays an important role in manufacturing, agriculture and the food supply chain.
According to the Washington Brewers Guild, not only can breweries continue operate, but they may now offer curbside pickup and delivery. Taprooms, however, remain closed due to the ban on in-person dining and drinking.
Paul Gatza, with the national Brewers Association, noted the industry's places in the agricultural chain by providing spent brewers grain to feed livestock.
Washington has more than 400 breweries and employ more than 6,300 people, according to the guild. Their purchases of barley and hops have an economic impact of $1.4 billion, says the Washington Beer Association.
“That’s part of what makes us essential,” said Eric Radovich, the group’s executive director.
Three-quarters of all U.S. hop production happens in Washington — mostly in the Yakima Valley — at $490 million in annual output, according to the state's Department of Agriculture.