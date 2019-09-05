DAYTON — A pair of classes coming to the community starting next week will help lay some groundwork for first-time homebuyers.
“Home Buying 101” provides a foundation for what is needed to buy a home and what to expect during the mortgage application and search process.
The class is sponsored by the Port of Columbia and takes place 6:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Dayton at the Port office, 1 Port Way. Information is presented by loan officer Shawn Brown, of Evergreen Home Loans, and Julie Bickelhaupt, with Blue Mountain Realtors.
Participation is free, and child care will be provided. To register, contact Port Economic Development Director Kathryn Witherington at kathryn@portofcolumbia.org or 382-1871.
For those who are ready to buy and seek down payment and closing cost assistance, another class follows Sept. 21.
“Here to Home,” sponsored by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, is a five-hour seminar designed to help homebuyers learn how to purchase and maintain a home. Also free and open to the public, the presentation includes information about the commission’s first mortgage programs, down payment assistance and other loan programs.
Brown returns with Lynne Carpenter, of Coldwell Banker First Realtors, to present this class at the Port’s office. Participation in the class is accepted by all affordable housing loan programs as meeting or exceeding educational requirements. To learn more or register, contact Brown at 579-3602 or shawn@evergreenhomeloans.com. More information is also available at HereToHome.org.