south fork.JPG

The South Fork trail hugs cliffs far above the snowmelt-laden river.

 Jeff Petersen Special to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

It’s shoulder season. Buy umbrella stock.

One thing about late April never changes: the weather is always changing. You’re in full sun one moment, a driving rainstorm the next.

Hikers refer to it as shoulder season. Too snowy at the top of the Blue Mountains to do anything but soggy snowshoeing or cross-country skiing where the snow sticks to skis like Elmer’s glue.

This year the snowbanks around Tollgate are towering.

It’s a good time to plan lower-elevation hikes while waiting for the thaw to free up high-elevation trails. Here are a few favorite low-elevation getaways.

South Fork of the Walla Walla River

Since the flood of February 2020, the South Fork Trail has been in limbo.

The road to the original trailhead remains washed out. You can park by the bridge west of Harris Park, though, and enjoy a hike along the north side of the river.

The trail climbs quickly from the parking area and hugs cliffs far above the river flush with snowmelt.

The south-facing slopes offer chances to spot the first wildflowers of spring popping out in full glory.

Hanford Reach

hanford reach.JPG

The Hanford Reach trail follows the free-flowing Columbia River north to massive sand dunes.

It’s a long drive to reach the trailhead, but the payoff is climbing the high desert dunes.

Follow the Columbia River north through sage-steppe country. You will likely see migrating birds using the river as a highway north toward breeding grounds.

Some birds go as far as the Arctic on their epic quest to revitalize the species.

Climb the dunes and peer over the Hanford nuclear project sprawling through sagebrush country toward the Tri-Cities.

Twin Sisters

twin sisters.JPG

A short trail at Twin Sisters leads to long views over the Wallula Gap.

Located some 30 miles west of Walla Walla, the Twin Sisters is a short hike to get long views over the Wallula Gap.

Spring wildflowers bloom in profusion at the base of the basalt towers.

Watch the Columbia River, which has been winding south from Canada, take a big swing west as it continues its mission to reach the Pacific Ocean.

Hat Rock

hat rock.JPG

Hat Rock State Park, near Umatilla, Ore., provides waterfowl a place to rest and hikers a place to picnic.

Another 20 miles farther west is Hat Rock State Park.

Hike around the lake for views of waterfowl, or head west along the Columbia River on an old railroad bed where panoramic scenes unfold of the mighty river of the West.

Pike’s Peak

pike's peak.JPG

A hike up Pike’s Peak provides panoramic views over the kingdom of wheat.

Closer to home, a few miles southeast of Walla Walla, is Pike’s Peak Road. The steep grade is a spring rite of passage for hikers in the Walla Walla Valley.

Fill your pack with a picnic and enjoy the climb past wildflower gardens and tree groves to an encompassing view.

If you can make it to the communication towers at the top, which may or may not be knee-deep in snow, you will be ready for any hiking opportunities summer might bring.

Reach the author at jeffp557@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment