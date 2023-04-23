It’s shoulder season. Buy umbrella stock.
One thing about late April never changes: the weather is always changing. You’re in full sun one moment, a driving rainstorm the next.
Hikers refer to it as shoulder season. Too snowy at the top of the Blue Mountains to do anything but soggy snowshoeing or cross-country skiing where the snow sticks to skis like Elmer’s glue.
This year the snowbanks around Tollgate are towering.
It’s a good time to plan lower-elevation hikes while waiting for the thaw to free up high-elevation trails. Here are a few favorite low-elevation getaways.
South Fork of the Walla Walla River
Since the flood of February 2020, the South Fork Trail has been in limbo.
The road to the original trailhead remains washed out. You can park by the bridge west of Harris Park, though, and enjoy a hike along the north side of the river.
The trail climbs quickly from the parking area and hugs cliffs far above the river flush with snowmelt.
The south-facing slopes offer chances to spot the first wildflowers of spring popping out in full glory.
Hanford Reach
It’s a long drive to reach the trailhead, but the payoff is climbing the high desert dunes.
Follow the Columbia River north through sage-steppe country. You will likely see migrating birds using the river as a highway north toward breeding grounds.
Some birds go as far as the Arctic on their epic quest to revitalize the species.
Climb the dunes and peer over the Hanford nuclear project sprawling through sagebrush country toward the Tri-Cities.
Twin Sisters
Located some 30 miles west of Walla Walla, the Twin Sisters is a short hike to get long views over the Wallula Gap.
Spring wildflowers bloom in profusion at the base of the basalt towers.
Watch the Columbia River, which has been winding south from Canada, take a big swing west as it continues its mission to reach the Pacific Ocean.
Hat Rock
Another 20 miles farther west is Hat Rock State Park.
Hike around the lake for views of waterfowl, or head west along the Columbia River on an old railroad bed where panoramic scenes unfold of the mighty river of the West.
Pike’s Peak
Closer to home, a few miles southeast of Walla Walla, is Pike’s Peak Road. The steep grade is a spring rite of passage for hikers in the Walla Walla Valley.
Fill your pack with a picnic and enjoy the climb past wildflower gardens and tree groves to an encompassing view.
If you can make it to the communication towers at the top, which may or may not be knee-deep in snow, you will be ready for any hiking opportunities summer might bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.