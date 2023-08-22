July 2023 has come and gone in a flurry of hot air, dust and smoke. Yet again smoke from fires to the north in southern Canada came rolling in combined with days of hot weather, with air temps holding in the mid to low 70s at night.
Many consistent water sources started to evaporate and vanish, such as the wonderful beaver ponds on Doan Creek at Whitman Mission National Historic Site. These beaver-built pools hosted many dozens of native species of aquatic animals like Virginia rails, skimmer dragonflies, cattails, Pacific chorus frogs and American beavers, of course.
These are just a few of the species that were dependent on these pools of water. All this standing water that formed this life-giving marsh is completely gone. Wildlife has paid a huge price with this pool’s disappearance. The loss of this seemingly insignificant beaver pond is a big deal for the species that lived because of this pool’s existence.
This July and the heat it brought to Walla Walla County affected many sources of water across this Valley that wildlife depend on. I am urging you to place pans of water out along the edge of your yards near cover for birds and wild animals.
Please be kind to your pets during this heat and keep them indoors and under shade with plenty of water to drink. Please make sure that you and your kids are hydrated, and drink water — pop and alcohol are not water and do not help in hydrating your friends and family during hot weather.
Some interesting events happened in the natural world during July right here in Walla Walla County. For the third summer in a row, 32 nesting pairs of Western grebes were discovered on the Columbia River on McNary NWR. This is exciting as this grebe species is facing challenges causing population declines due to habitat loss, water pollution and human disturbance during the nesting season.
A tragic occurrence happened in Wallula Gap with the raging wildfire that destroyed native plant and animal communities. This greatly saddened me as we seemingly do not understand the true value and services that these communities provide to all concerned. What will happen is the explosion of invasive weeds and more fires down the road.
Despite the heat, dust and smoke, a record was set here in this county in July. On July 11 starting at 4 a.m., Phil K., Bruce T., MerryLynn Denny and I set out to do a “Big Day.” This was an effort to beat the old record of 148 bird species in one day.
So, we set off up into the Blue Mountains in search of birds. Hour after hour and mile after mile we watched and listened, and the list grew. By midmorning, we were out along the Columbia River scrutinizing the waters and riparian areas for birds and the list grew.
That afternoon we returned to the foothills of the Blue Mountains and spent the remainder of the day at higher, cooler elevations birding. By 10 p.m. we were on the Walla Walla University campus looking to see or hear Western screech owls, which we located, giving us 149 species in one 18-hour effort to beat the old July record for Walla Walla County. Next year we will go for 150 bird species in July!
Remember to drink water and place water in bowls out for the wild birds on your property.
One last interesting note: Off and on over this hot summer out on the Walla Walla River delta there has been a pair of tundra swans. This is a species that nests in Canada and Alaska. These big waterfowl do not nest anywhere in the Pacific Northwest, so to see this pair of tundra swans in July is astounding and unprecedented. You never know what will be discovered next.
Remember, life is good!
