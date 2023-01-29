Visiting my grandparents' house in my youth was like being treated to a front-row seat to my grandfather Gerald Mosman’s easel —a picture frame window in the living room looked across the street to the Assumption Church he had designed.
I was too young to understand then, too ignorant of what kind of effort it takes to dedicate oneself to build an entire structure from the ground up, and then to accept the outcome, to sit in retirement in the dusk of one’s life and to feel satisfaction and even a bit of pride when gazing out the window in the evening.
As I have worked as a carpenter and engineer myself, I know this is the contentment that all builders envy, a certain vision of collective fulfillment and the knowledge that he had contributed a valuable part to his community. It has no sybaritic intentions as many architectural projects have been accused of, only an active participation in the world, a direct realization of his drive to create that has inspired me throughout my own life.
My grandfather's fingerprints can be seen throughout Walla Walla and the surrounding area — the 1970 Walla Walla Public Library building and the Community College project, to name two, and the most relevant: the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater that has been tapped for recommission by the city and a group of ambitious individuals.
I used to imagine him in his cramped Piper plane, flying to different cities and states in his young adulthood after a stint in the Navy during World War II, surveying the land below him, dreaming of the future buildings he was to help create later in his life. That seemingly blank canvas of a world, one ripe with potential, seems far from the one we are living in now.
The spirit that drove my grandfather to the skies and back down to build what he had dreamed has moved elsewhere, leaving projects like the amphitheater decrepit and soulless. It is a haunting sight to see such a grand structure in such a desolate state; it is the order of things to fade away, but to see the malnourished ribs of the amphitheater stick out like some starving beast of beauty, to have such a powerful place of creativity and joy be rendered powerless, it is a sight that Walla Walla should not be burdened with.
When my family first heard the news of the renovation project, we giddily shared updates that were stumbled upon — who was involved, what the timeline was, what the renderings looked like. It was a ghost of our past gaining opacity in real time.
One of the videos we shared was of the Walla Walla City Council meeting that discussed the project, with Tyson Kaup leading a group of varied professionals in convincing the city of the plans. As we listened at our respective homes, we felt both gratitude and excitement that this revival might come to fruition; that laughs and tears would once again fill the theater; that the imaginations of young children would intermingle and express themselves in ways away from a screen; that families, mine included, would spend a warm Walla Walla summer evening strolling down a walking path towards the amphitheater, anticipating the evening show.
This excitement was not without surprise — surprise that a complete demolition and rebuilding was not in the plans, surprise that the integrity of my grandfather's intentions and plans for the theater would be preserved. And for this, we are thankful to those working on the project that value the rich history that seems to run so deep in the veins of Walla Walla.
It seems that the lead architect, Jonathan Hartung, is both invested in the community and willing to take the original design, an ode to a fort-esque style of construction, into consideration. It is not just the intentions of my grandfather that are being preserved, but the emotions and stories that have been experienced in that location throughout its history.
My grandfather's approval no doubt shines through his family’s approval, it is a place of entertainment and connection that the city deserves and its lingering presence is proof that it would not die easy, just as any place built with intention and community in mind will not die easy, even if they are infrequent nowadays. We wish all those involved the best of luck and we join the rest of the Walla Walla community in anticipation of the completion of the project.
Drew Mosman is the grandson of Gerald Mosman, who designed the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater. He is a civil engineer and lives in Seattle.
