By The Washington Post
Undeterred by one defeat in court after another, President Donald Trump is ratcheting up his effort to overturn last month’s election results. He is promoting a ludicrous lawsuit filed by Republican state attorneys general. He and his allies are pressing members of Congress to reject electoral votes from swing states he lost, using a rare parliamentary maneuver that should be reserved for serious allegations of electoral malfeasance. These efforts will fail as his lawsuits have failed, but not before further entrenching Trump’s election lies and doing more damage to Americans’ faith in their democracy.
Trump’s legal crusade was never credible, raising the question of whether he really thought he could win or whether he was challenging the results simply to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden and keep his grip on Republicans. Latching onto Texas v. Pennsylvania, the last-ditch lawsuit from Republican state attorneys general, the Trump team admitted that it cannot show fraud but argued that the Supreme Court should block the electoral college from finalizing its votes anyway. Judges will reject this wild argument, too.
But instead of deescalating, as many of his enablers in Congress predicted he would have by now, Trump is abusing yet another legitimate channel to achieve the illegitimate goal of upending the election.
The president cannot halt the formal casting of electoral college votes on Monday. The Washington Post reported Thursday, he and his allies are increasingly focused on persuading Republicans to object to the results when Congress meets to count the electoral college votes on Jan. 6.
If at least one member from each chamber objects to a state’s electoral votes, the House and the Senate must separately debate whether to accept them.
At least one House Republican already has signaled that he will object; the search is on for an unprincipled Republican senator to follow suit. The maneuver would force every Republican to take a stand — for democracy or for Trump. The Democratic House will not side with Trump, nor will at least several GOP senators. So the point is the spectacle: Making it appear as though there is an authentic controversy where there is none; making it a Republican article of faith that Biden is illegitimate.
Some GOP members of Congress are actively assisting this effort. An astonishing 106 House Republicans — including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers — signed an amicus brief in Texas v. Pennsylvania, siding with the state attorneys general who seek to disenfranchise millions of swing-state voters.
Let’s take a moment to recall: There was no fraud in this election. It was not rigged. The president and his craven enablers have marshaled no evidence to support their conspiracy theory.
So it comes down to this: These Republicans are slandering American democracy. What do they see when they look in the mirror?