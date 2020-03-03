COLLEGE PLACE — Queen Elizabeth sailed down the halls of College Place High School first thing Monday morning, escorted by her royal court.
“Hear ye, hear ye, make way for the queen,” her heralds — students, in their day jobs — trumpeted.
Lady Elizabeth Throckmorton, in her own fine gown, and two lords brought up a stately rear.
Elizabeth 1 of England (1533-1603) was part of the school’s Renaissance Faire. She was played by professional acting coach and Little Theater of Walla Walla member Dyani Turner. Her court included the beloved Throckmorton, played by Tracey Edwards, executive director of Shakespeare Walla Walla, and Anthony Ochoa of the same company.
Nick Caton, an advisor to the Whitman College Renaissance Faire, was part of the procession.
“Typically, Elizabeth would have had a standing guard around her when she was traveling,” Turner said.
In this case, the royal group wove around giggling high- and middle-school students as queen and company proceeded past classrooms.
The Renaissance Faire is in its second year, said district spokeswoman Heidi Wells.
The event crosses curriculums, grades and projects, and included English students performing traditional and modern versions of readers theater from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and “Othello” in the quite contemporary school cafeteria.
Down the main hall, science students shared pamphlets, how-to guides and posters about medical technologies and plant uses during the Renaissance. Mona Lisa interpretations by art students were exhibited on walls.
The high school’s culinary class offered period foods for guests, Wells said.
In the Sager Middle School gym, freshman Jewelie Howard worked with volunteer Julie Caton to teach any takers a period folk dance.
Caton said she joins husband Nick in advising for the Whitman College Renaissance Faire.
“I came in last week and taught freshmen English classes four dances, Caton said before twirling off to two girls waiting to give it the olde English try.
Putting on such a fair brings to life an important historical period that greatly impacted the modern world, Wells said.
“The hope is that this event allows students to take ownership of their learning and to take on leadership roles within the school as they share their learning with others.”
Turner seconded this.
“This makes learning about history so much more interesting, like why women had to wear those bony corsets … and the value of traditions and ceremonies.”
The actress said she is happy to lend her time to College Place High School’s efforts.
“I guess I can speak from a really specific corner,” she said.
Turner went to high school in Touchet, where she was a “very clueless and enthusiastic theater kid,” she said.
But the drama program had exited the stage by the time she was a senior and she was the only student who signed up that year, she recalled.
Still, Turner directed and produced a drama production as her senior project for Toucher High School, aided by Little Theater folks.
She’s happy to pass on the kind of encouragement she received, Turner said.
She jumped at history teacher Kaelyn Nelson’s invitation to bring the queen to Monday’s fair.
“To show kids theater geeks can continue having fun with it, even as a grownup. And history can be so instrumental in finding your own way through life.”