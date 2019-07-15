A short list of citizen science projects you could join in Walla Walla:

  • Pacific Northwest Bumblebee Atlas (www.pnwbumblebeeatlas.org)
  • eBird (ebird.org)
  • Short-eared Owl Surveys (hawkwatch.org/our-work/seow)
  • Migratory Dragonfly Partnership (www.migratorydragonflypartnership.org)
  • Western Monarch Mildweed Mapper (www.monarchmilkweedmapper.org)
  • CoCoRaHS, or Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (www.cocorahs.org)
  • Aurorasaurus (www.aurorasaurus.org)
  • Climate Watch (www.audubon.org/conservation/climate-watch)

