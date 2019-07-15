- iNaturalist (www.inaturalist.org or find the app on your smartphone)
- zooniverse.org
- citsci.org
- scistarter.org
A short list of citizen science projects you could join in Walla Walla:
- Pacific Northwest Bumblebee Atlas (www.pnwbumblebeeatlas.org)
- eBird (ebird.org)
- Short-eared Owl Surveys (hawkwatch.org/our-work/seow)
- Migratory Dragonfly Partnership (www.migratorydragonflypartnership.org)
- Western Monarch Mildweed Mapper (www.monarchmilkweedmapper.org)
- CoCoRaHS, or Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (www.cocorahs.org)
- Aurorasaurus (www.aurorasaurus.org)
- Climate Watch (www.audubon.org/conservation/climate-watch)