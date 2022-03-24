Gesa Power House Theatre presents "Anything Goes" as a live cinema experience on Sunday, March 27, at 1 p.m.
Filmed live at the Barbican in London, and screening internationally to select theaters, this 5-star production of the classic musical comedy "Anything Goes" features an all-star cast.
The production is led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay (My Family), Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) and beloved West End Legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago).
Anything Goes is currently nominated for 9 Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Costume Design and Best Actress in a Musical (Sutton Foster).
The Live Cinema Series broadcasts offer audiences an equivalent to the best seat in the house, with close-ups of the performers. The series is sponsored in part by Shakespeare Walla Walla.
A description of the musical is as follows: When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter’s joyful score, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top.” and the show stopping “Anything Goes.” Anything Goes will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your cinema seat.
This screening has an approximate runtime of 2 hours, 45 minutes. Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase. Food and beverages may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets ($15 adults, $10 students) are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. If you want to purchase 4 or more titles in the Live Cinema series together and save 10%, please call the box office at 509-529-6500 (offer not available online). Ticket holders will receive an email during the week before the show with any updates.
High standards of cleaning and sanitation procedures are maintained. Face coverings or masks are not currently required, but they encourage anyone who is more comfortable wearing one to do so. Disposable face coverings will be available upon request.
