Gerald Lee Harlan
February 25, 1928 — October 18, 2021
Our trusted, loving and dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, Gerald Harlan of Walla Walla, 93, went to heaven October 18, 2021.
Gerald was born in Dayton, on February 25, 1928, to Henry and Nettie Harlan. He was the fourth child of five children. As a teen, he would ride his bike to the Dayton movie theater to run the film projector. He has always enjoyed a good movie!
He later became parts manager at Frontier Machinery in Walla Walla and retired in 1986.
In 1948, he married the love of his life, Phyllis June Literal. Gerald is survived by his two daughters, Valli Joan Cummings (Jim), Vancouver, WA and Kristine Schilperoort (Tyler), Sunnyside, WA; three grandchildren, Christopher Cummings (Jenny), Mill Valley, CA, Reid Schilperoort (Christa), Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Claire Schilperoort, Portland, OR; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Phyllis; sisters, Beverly Hammer and Lois Lewis; and one brother, George Harlan.
Gerald loved and enjoyed his family immeasurably. He was a kind, gentle and grateful father who shared his understanding and unconditional love. He had a wonderful sense of humor ‘till the very end..always making someone laugh or putting a smile on their face. He always had a love for automobiles and would take great pride in keeping them clean and shiny! During his retirement, he enjoyed taking pictures wherever he traveled. He was a gifted photographer who had to stop whatever he was doing to snap a beautiful photo! Gerald enjoyed taking long drives and especially trips to the Oregon Coast with his family. He appreciated his home and loved working in his beautiful yard. He was a man of strong faith and a dedicated member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to Dr. Sandeep Joshi and the staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital that ensured his comfort as he made his end of life journey.
Both Phyllis and Gerald live in the hearts of their loving family and wonderful friends. They are missed greatly!
There will be a memorial service honoring both Phyllis and Gerald on Saturday, January 22, at 11:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walla Walla.
Those wishing to sign Gerald’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
