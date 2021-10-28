Gas Transmission NW LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE
United States of America Before the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission
Gas Transmission Northwest LLC, Docket No. CP22-2
TC Energy’s Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (“GTN”) has filed an application before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) in Docket No. CP22-2. GTN’s application proposes the GTN XPress Project (“GTNXP”), which will provide 150,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) of incremental natural gas capacity on GTN System.
Description of Company:
The exact legal name of GTN is Gas Transmission Northwest LLC and its principal office is 700 Louisiana Street, Suite 1300, Houston, Texas 77002-2700. GTN, a Delaware limited liability company, is a wholly owned direct subsidiary of TC Pipelines, LP. GTN is a “natural-gas company” as defined under the Natural Gas Act, engaged primarily in the business of transporting natural gas in interstate commerce under authorizations granted by and subject to the jurisdiction of the Commission. The GTN system consists of approximately 1,377 miles of interstate pipeline extending from the international boundary at Kingsgate, British Columbia to the Oregon-California border. GTN provides firm and interruptible transportation service on an open access basis to qualifying shippers. GTN is authorized to do business in the States of Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.
Project’s Purpose: GTN is an interstate natural gas pipeline owned and operated by TC Energy. GTNXP proposes to begin work at several compressor station sites along the pipeline in the Pacific Northwest beginning in 2023. Improvements are planned for GTN’s compressor stations in Athol, Idaho (“Athol”); Starbuck, Washington (“Starbuck”); and Kent, Oregon (“Kent”). GTNXP is designed to meet increased market demand driven by residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States while also providing supply reliability to the Pacific Northwest and West Coast regions as natural gas supplies coming from the Rockies region of the United States declines.
The project scope includes:
• Horsepower uprate of an existing turbine compressor unit each at the Athol, Starbuck and Kent compressor stations through a software system upgrade.
• Installation of one new turbine compressor unit at the Starbuck compressor station.
• Additional gas cooling added at the Starbuck and Kent compressor stations.
Project Description:
A map indicating the general location of construction associated with the project is shown. More information on GTNXP can be found on its virtual open house website: https://www.tcenergyopenhouse.com/gtnxp/.
For More Information:
A copy of the application GTN filed with FERC is available at: Sherman County Public/School Library: 65912 High School Loop Moro, OR 97039; Walla Walla Public Library: 238 E. Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362; and Athol Library: 30399 3rd St, Athol, ID 83801.
The application is also accessible via FERC’s website. Go to www.ferc.gov, click on eLibrary (upper right-hand corner of screen) and perform a search using Docket No. CP22-2. (Pub. Oct. 28 & Nov. 4, 2021)
