Drafted out of Orange Lutheran High School in southern California, Garrett Mitchell delayed pro ball and played in Walla Walla before his freshman season at UCLA in 2017.
The outfielder played in just four games for the Sweets, collecting six hits, including three doubles, a triple and a homer.
A first-round pick by the Brewers in 2020, Mitchell, shined in his first MLB action, hitting .312 and stealing nine bases in 28 games in 2022. Mitchell made the opening-day roster this spring and appeared in 16 games for the Brewers before a shoulder injury that required surgery knocked him out for the year.
