Loans secured at pawnshops are regulated by the state, and only certain fees and interest rates are allowed.
123 Pawn Shop owner Lee Zimmerman says values of items are agreed on by himself and item owners. Allowed interest rates are visible on a large poster behind the counter at the shop.
While vehicles are allowable for loans, 123 Pawn does not accept them because of laws that require a shop take possession of vehicles, something 123 Pawn lacks room to accommodate.
Furniture is typically also a no-go because of space constraints, as are old electronics, because of lack of demand from potential new owners.
123 Pawn Shop, 1500 Isaacs Avenue, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.