The Fort Walla Walla Museum board and management are taking proactive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, the museum announced via email. In accordance with recommendations by state and local public health officials, the museum is temporarily closed to the public and will reassess operations after April 1.
All museum events will be postponed until further notice.
"While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County at this time, this preventative measure will help limit possible community transmission of the disease. Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellness of all visitors, staff, and volunteers," according to the release.