A pleasing spread of art styles will be on exhibit throughout October at the FVC Gallery at 420 W. Main St. in downtown Walla Walla.
Artists featured are Leah Rosenburg, FVC co-owner Lonna Lopez and ceramic artist Margaret Maclean.
Rosenburg’s exhibit is a series of acrylic paintings called Full Circles along with sculptures called Paint Balls, all created specifically for the FVC Gallery display.
To create her Paint Balls work, Rosenburg pours paint, lets it dry, slices it into strips and wraps layers together.
She uses accrual and layering techniques to highlight how a life is built through the accumulation of memories and experiences.
The gallery will display these pieces in their linear development to emphasize the thought process behind them.
Color can have a very real emotional and psychological impact.
Focusing on the role that color plays in life, Rosenburg’s work includes painting, installations in various spaces, sculpture, printmaking and food.
Rosenburg’s installations can be found at multiple locations, including San Francisco International Airport and Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Her art is bright and playful, eliciting an upbeat and happy mood.
Lonna Lopez, plant enthusiast and co-owner of FVC Gallery, documents foliage through photography, capturing the fleeting beauty of a flower in bloom, the texture of plants and their amazing natural geometry.
In the exhibition, Lopez will present grey-scale prints that are slightly larger than life-size.
The grey-scale accentuates light, shadow and texture, highlighting the plant’s personality and complexity.
The ceramic artwork of Margaret Maclean takes the form of natural organic life that is somewhere between floral and coastal rock and sea life.
Each sculpture Maclean creates begins with an initial idea and evolves naturally, becoming its own creature — a completely unique glazed ceramic sculpture which reflects the artistic thought process as well as the physical movements of working with clay.
Based in Bellevue, Washington, Maclean has been working with clay for years and enjoys the tactile nature of the medium.
Repetitive patterns in nature are especially fascinating to Maclean, and she enjoys the process of creating and attaching each piece of clay to a sculpture.
Maclean grew up on the west coast of British Columbia, so much of her artwork is inspired by sea life.
The similarities between botanicals and sea life become striking when observing Maclean’s intricate designs.
Looking at some of her works, one could see a flower or an anemone, a bouquet or mussels crowding a rock.
The anemone sculptures appear to sway in the ocean current, the tentacles subject to the whims of an invisible sea.
The botanical works, perfectly imperfect, capture the geometry and chaos of hydrangeas, roses, succulents, dahlias and more.
Viewers may be tempted to touch, and that’s the point.
Maclean aims to make art that is tactile, enticing observers to experience the texture.
The FVC (Frequent Visitor Café) Gallery is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
They have coffee, merchandise and plants for sale as well as original art.
