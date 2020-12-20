From the Vault - 12/20/20 Dec 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A worker with Crall Neon Products extends himself to suspend a wreath across Second Avenue and Rose Street in November 1962. Photos courtesy of JOE DRAZAN/BYGONE WALLA WALLA PROJECT WEBSITE Buy Now Christmas decor is being installed at Fourth Avenue and Main Street in October 1964. Buy Now A Dwinell’s Central Neon worker affixes a candle to a light pole outside Baker Boyer Bank at Second Avenue and Main Street in 1967. Buy Now The Main Street decorations in 1963 are recognizable, even though a many of the businesses aren’t any longer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crews went to great lengths — and heights — to gussy up downtown Walla Walla streets for the holiday season in the 1960s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save