Walla Walla Imigrant Rights Coalition members have organized a Lights for Liberty vigil Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Heritage Park, 116 E. Main St.
The event is part of an international protest against the inhumane treatment of migrants in U.S. detention centers, but local coalition members will also be honoring Kyle Martz, the Whitman College employee killed Monday.
“He was a cherished WWIRC member, and his loss is a significant blow to our group,” wrote a vigil organizer in the announcement.
Currently 38 different Lights for Liberty events are planned for Friday in Washington state alone, including protests outside of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, according to the announcement.