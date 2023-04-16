MILTON-FREEWATER — Simply put, “placemaking” is a space created for a community to gather for an endless variety of events and activities.
In that spirit, “ … Freewater Square was created for everyone,” said Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance Executive Director Maryelizabeth E. Garcia.
Milton-Freewater Area Foundation awarded the grant to MFCDA for placemaking at the square, 417 N. Main St.
MFCDA plans to hold events year-round at Freewater Square, Garcia said.
“Some of the placemaking additions to Freewater Square are a necessary factor for ensuring safe and comfortable events by creating opportunities for cooling down in the summer and warming up in the winter,” she said.
The grant will help purchase overhead shades and misters for warmer months and heating towers for colder months.
The location features three brilliantly hued murals painted on the side of the Bed Hoppers building, the result of a competition in 2022, Garcia said.
A rectangular gray space on the wall is designated for outdoor movie nights.
Another mural competition is expected in 2023 “to spread the beauty to other spaces in town,” Garcia said.
More color will be added in the coming weeks when flowers are placed in wine barrel planters at the square.
Dr. Norman Saager donated the site, across the street from Golden Village and the OSU Extension Service office.
It was funded with grants from the Reser Foundation, Sherwood Trust and Walmart Foundation.
Freewater Square was built between 2020-2022 and launched on June 29, 2022.
“We realized last year that the space could really use some creature comforts like the shades, misters and heating towers, to create a more comfortable and safe environment for people to be, which is why I wrote for that grant,” Garcia said.
Many MFCDA-sponsored events held at Freewater Square engage businesses through sponsorship, marketing/promotion and vending opportunities, Garcia said.
“These events bring people to the downtown area who go on to explore, eat, shop and play downtown, further supporting established brick-and-mortar businesses,” she said.
Referring to the Christmas Magic Parade and Market, held the first weekend of December, Garcia said, “We’re always looking to start getting people with their floats and market stuff early.”
Numerous events are in the works that haven’t been placed on the community calendar at mfcda.org/calendar so Garcia recommends checking back regularly for updates. See also: mfcda.org.
Another option to stay in touch with upcoming events is through email blasts Garcia dispatches several times per month.
“There is a lot going on here and I think people will be surprised and pleased to see so many family-friendly events in our little town. We are working on Latino-related events such as Dia de los Muertos and an Agricultural Worker Appreciation Day, which will likely be held on and celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
“I am really pushing to create and support these inclusive events, some of which are new and some that were held pre-Covid.”
Garcia said two small incubator buildings at the square are for aspiring entrepreneurs, mainly creators, crafters and makers of handmade goods, to test their small-business ideas.
Vendors may reserve the spaces for outdoor events by contacting Garcia at director.mfcda@gmail.com or MFDA President Julie Culjak at mfda.director@gmail.com.
“Through putting on engaging public events and supporting small businesses, MFCDA seeks to encourage community togetherness, support business growth and promote the region to create a vibrant Milton-Freewater where everyone benefits,” she said.
For more information about the events, participating in the parade, and MFCDA, email Garcia or call 541-938-5563.
