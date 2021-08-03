Incumbent Terri Trick and candidate James Stovall have taken the lead in the Walla Walla School Board Position 2 primary race as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, and are likely to advance to the general election on Nov. 2.
Becky Waggoner-Schwartz is likely to be eliminated.
Not all ballots are accounted for yet, so the final number will change as mail-in ballots — which are accepted as long as they are postmarked for Tuesday, Aug. 3, or earlier — are counted.
Trick, a retired educator who currently has 2,775 votes for 49.46% looks unlikely to be overtaken. Stovall, a firefighter, has 1,607 votes for 28.64%. He leads Waggoner-Schwartz, a Washington State University GEAR UP coordinator who has 1,180 votes for 21.03 %.
Trick was cautiously optimistic Tuesday after the initial results were announced.
“That looks good, but we still have to wait until Friday,” Trick said.
Stovall was also pleased with the numbers announced Tuesday.
“Considering that Becky and I align in a lot of ways, I’m happy with the results,” he said.
He added that he has a lot of work to do to catch Trick.
“This is where the hard work comes in,” he said. “We’re going to have to go out there and get boots on the ground to reach voters to win the general.”
Trick said her lead is about what she was hoping for after the primaries. She said she’s also pleased that there were three people running for a school director seat.
“I am proud of them both, and I thank them both,” she said.
Waggoner-Schwartz was not able to be reached at publishing time.