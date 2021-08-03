DAYTON — Jack Miller and Johnny Watts led the primary election for Port of Columbia District 3 commissioner, with 94% of ballots tabulated by the Columbia County Auditor on Aug. 3.
Miller and Watts are both challenging incumbent Sean Milligan for the six-year term, with the top two candidates advancing to the November general election.
Miller, a retired farmer, led the race with 177 votes, or 42.96%.
Watts, making his first campaign for public office, followed with 164 votes, or 39.81%.
Milligian trailed with 69 votes, or 16.75%. He served his first term after having been appointed to the board May 2020 when the previous commissioner, Fred Crowe, could no longer serve because he had moved out of the district.
The auditor reported 414 ballots counted, with 26 remaining. The next ballot count will happen Aug. 12.
The election will be certified Aug. 17.