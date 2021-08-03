As polls closed Tuesday, Aug. 3, Adam Kirtley and Brian Casey were leading the race for Walla Walla City Council Position 2 in the primary election.
The position represents the Central Ward of the city.
Additional votes remain to be tallied in the coming days and may change the final results.
Kirtley was leading the race with 703 votes, representing around 62% of all votes cast, while Casey, with 353 votes or around 31%, came in second.
Burl Wallace, who is also running for the open seat, was in third place with 63 votes, representing around 6%. The top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Kirtley has been a chaplain at Whitman College for 15 years and recently completed his tenure as president of the National Association of College and University Chaplains.
Casey is a lifelong farmer in the Walla Walla Valley and has worked with the Walla Walla County Conservation District, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wallace is a retired building engineer and since December has owned and operated Pasagna To Go, a food truck in Walla Walla. He also worked with the Blue Mountain Action Council, a local nonprofit that provides services to residents experiencing poverty, in the '80s.
Council member Yazmin Bahena, who currently occupies the contested seat, is not seeking reelection.