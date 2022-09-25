A large portion of it also resides in more than 400 manila folders that he possesses, full of letters and other documents that helped him build the story of his family and the community.
A fourth generation pioneer, Phillips enjoys bringing the history of Walla Walla and his family to other locals.
Phillips grew up knowing very little about his family history. He knew his great grandfather, William Phillips, had a hardware store where Valley Vision now stands, but was largely ignorant of the rest of the story.
During a visit, one of Phillips’ aunts mentioned William Phillips had a foundry in Walla Walla, which was a silly thing to say, according to Dick at the time, as he was certain there was only a hardware store.
Eventually he came across the diary of his grandfather, Charles Phillips, which included an entry about the fabled foundry.
This sent him straight to the Whitman Archives to check it out. This would be the beginning of his ongoing research on his family history and how it ties in to Walla Walla and other areas.
It turns out there was a foundry owned by William Phillips, the first foundry in Walla Walla in fact.
If you don’t already keep a journal, you may want to consider it; Dick Phillips has learned a large portion of his family’s history from letters he has collected dating back to 1853 as well as diaries that have been kept over the years.
He didn’t think to ask questions of his father when family history came up.
“I talked to my dad about ordinary things, but once in a while he’d say something about the past and I wouldn’t follow up,” Phillips said, “I wasn’t inquisitive enough to follow up with the right questions, so a lot of the stuff I’ve just had to learn through the old newspapers.”
Documents he has referenced include the diary of a young man who traveled with and befriended some of Phillips’ family members. He kept a diary starting in his teens and continued into his 80s.
Phillips first became interested in the Living History company through the Fort Walla Walla Museum around the year 2000.
His wife, Shirley, had decorated the Kirkman House Museum for Christmas, and he went to see how it looked.
The Living History company was there, and he decided it might be fun to join.
He originally decided to portray his great grandfather William Phillips and his grandfather Charles Phillips.
Phillips isn’t the only member of the Living History company who portrays an ancestor, but he is the only one who portrays three of his relatives.
Over time, he added two more characters: William Rockfellow, his other great grandfather and third cousin of John D. Rockefeller, and his newest character, John Boyer, co-founder of Baker Boyer Bank.
He will portray John Boyer at Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Living History event October 16.
The outfit Phillips uses to portray John Boyer was purchased for a pretty penny, but the rest of the costuming was lovingly created by his late wife, whose contribution he came to appreciate even more after her passing.
He uses other props such as diaries and journals to enhance his Living History performances, and tries to talk about different aspects of the characters’ stories at each presentation to keep things interesting.
Another impressive prop Phillips owns is a wagon he built to match authentic covered wagons from the pioneer days, in addition to a 1920s Studebaker wagon that he has used for the fair and in parades.
The wagon he built has made appearances at Fort Walla Walla Museum events such as the annual ice cream social.
William Phillips came over in 1839 from England with his parents and siblings, settling in Ohio for a time. In 1849, he came west, bringing his tinner’s tools to Placerville, Calif., near the Sacramento area.
He later settled in Salem, Ore., opening a tinsmith shop there. Then he moved again to Walla Walla and opened a final tinsmith shop.
Between 1863 and 1864, William sent pack mule trains to the Idaho gold basin to sell to miners in that area. Proceeds from this endeavor led to the founding of the foundry, located near where Fast Eddy’s is today.
William Phillips was also president of the vigilantes, a local group stemming from the Masons who took the law into their own hands during a time when the law was ineffective.
At the time, anyone who committed a murder claimed self-defense, which was always an acquittal from the justice system.
Murder, cattle theft and other crimes were rampant in Walla Walla, and the only way for justice to prevail was for a group to dish it out regardless of what law enforcement had to say about it.
“This was as wild a town as any Western town you see portrayed on television,” Phillips said.
After things settled down, Phillips said, the Masons focused on protecting the members of the vigilante group from prosecution for their actions outside the law.
William’s son, Charles Phillips, also had a large impact on the community, building Dreamland Park which is now Jefferson Park.
There’s no doubt that Dick Phillips’ family was integral to the history and development of Walla Walla, nor is there any doubt that he will continue to pursue knowledge about it.
Each time a new name comes up in his reading, Phillips makes a note to check out their story and add it to the ever-growing tapestry of stories that make up the past.
