Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis & Clark
Fort Walla Walla Museum will host an exhibit designed to help Americans understand how information-gathering and mapping by the 1803-06 Lewis and Clark Expedition created a new portrait of our country that led to the nation’s western expansion.
“Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis and Clark” will be open to the public at Fort Walla Walla Museum for a six-week period.
The exhibit explains how the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s findings transformed Euro-American understandings of North America in the early 1800s.
It also investigates methods used by the explorers to gather and process that information, including preexisting maps, navigational scientific equipment that was considered cutting edge for its time and intelligence gained from Native Americans with whom the explorers interacted.
“Reimagining America” was created by the national nonprofit Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation to increase awareness of the story of the nation’s geographic understanding of itself and the different cultural viewpoints and strategies that enabled Lewis and Clark to map and share their data.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is one of many destinations for this fascinating traveling exhibit, which closes on Sunday, January 22.
Museum After Hours: Diversity and Unity in the Walla Walla Valley
For this free Museum After Hours on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m., Daniel Clark will present on the history of the various ethnic groups in the Walla Walla Valley, as well as other ways we are diverse, and the activities of the Walla Walla Diversity Coalition and the new Walla Walla Civility Project.
Both are groups seeking to promote better understanding as well as mutual respect and cooperation in our community.
Daniel Clark is a retired attorney and community activist who has written a variety of books, including “Historic Sites and Markers of Walla Walla County.”
His new book "Diversity and Unity in the Walla Walla Valley" will be available for sale in the Museum Store.
