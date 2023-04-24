The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday, April 24, that former Walla Walla physician Jason A. Dreyer has agreed to pay $1,174,849 to resolve allegations that he performed medically unnecessary neurosurgery procedures while employed by Multicare Health Systems in Spokane.
Dreyer was employed as a neurosurgeon at Providence St. Mary Medical Center from 2013 and 2018, and was one of two physicians formerly accused of performing medically unnecessary neurosurgery procedures. The other physician was Daniel Elskens.
The hospital agreed to pay $22,690,458 in April 2022 to resolve allegations that it fraudulently billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs for those operations.
Dreyer resigned from Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was then employed by Multicare Health Systems at two hospitals in Spokane from 2019 to 2021. Monday’s news release said that Multicare, much like Providence St. Mary, paid Dreyer based on a productivity metric where he made more for performing more surgeries and for surgical procedures of greater complexity.
According to the news release, Monday’s settlement resolved allegations that Dreyer caused the unnecessary procedure to be billed to Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health programs.
As part of the settlement, Dreyer entered into an exclusion agreement with the U.S. Office of Inspector General. He agreed to be excluded from participating in Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal health care programs nationwide for at least nine years before he can request reinstatement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
This story will be updated.
