ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter fell Monday at his home in Plains and suffered a “minor pelvic fracture,” The Carter Center tweeted Tuesday morning.
Carter, who recently turned 95, was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment.
“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” the tweet stated.
This is the second time the 39th U.S. president has fallen this month and the third fall this year.
On Oct. 6, a fall at his home resulted in a black eye and 14 stitches, but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity, the Associated Press reported.
Earlier this year, Carter had a scare at his Plains home when he fell and broke his hip on the way to go turkey hunting, requiring surgery.
He was able to return to teaching Sunday school at his Plains church two weeks after that surgery, but told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month that he has had “limited endurance.”