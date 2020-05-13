These are tough times. One thing you could do to think less of you-know-what is to join the Rees and Sumach Community Garden.
The garden plots are 10-feet-by-20-feet. They are $50 a year, but if you are strapped for cash it can be lower.
We are looking for serious, rule-following folk.
You don’t need garden tools, we have a tool shed. Our treasurer even found a source of free seeds.
You can skip most of the produce in the supermarket and grow your own lettuce, cucumbers, peas, beans, onions and tomatoes. Sound good?
The deadline is June 1 to get a plot. If you are interested go to reesandsumach.com.
Norm Osterman
Walla Walla