Five audits underway at Employment Security Department
Financial audit: Annual audit of state’s financial statements. The report, which will include some fraud and recovery figures, is due in December.
Accountability audit: Audit examining the unemployment claims process. Initially due in December, but delayed until first quarter of 2021.
Federal audit: Examination of ESD’s handling of federal funds, including grants which increased unemployment benefits. Due by end of March 2021.
IT systems audit: A review of the integrity of ESD’s unemployment benefit computer systems. Expected in April 2021.
Performance audit: An overarching effort to understand what happened at ESD, and why. Expected in April 2021.