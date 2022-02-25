Vicki Bennett, a renowned multi-media artist and filmmaker, is currently featured in the Sheehan Gallery in a show called "MIND MAPS". Traveling from the United Kingdom, she will offer a series of events.
A screening of "Nothing Can Turn into a Void" on Thursday March 3 at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by a Q & A session in Kimball Auditorium. On Friday March 4 at 7 p.m. a screening of film "The Mirror" will be followed by a performance by Negativland and SUE-C.
The events will be held in Kimball Auditorium, Hunter Conservatory, Whitman College campus. For more information, visit the Sheehan Gallery online or call (509) 527-5992.
