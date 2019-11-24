By AP and Yakima Herald-Republic
Attorney General William Barr announced a nationwide plan Friday to address the crisis of missing and slain indigenous people as concerns mount over the level of violence they face.
Barr announced the plan, known as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative, during a visit with tribal leaders and law enforcement officials on the Flathead Reservation in Montana.
Native American women experience some of the nation’s highest rates of murder, sexual violence and domestic abuse. The National Institute of Justice estimates that 1.5 million Native American women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including many who are victims of sexual violence.
On some reservations, federal studies have shown women are killed at more than 10 times the national average.
The Justice Department’s new initiative would invest $1.5 million to hire specialized coordinators in 11 U.S. attorney’s offices across the U.S. with significant Indian Country caseloads. The coordinators would be responsible for developing protocols for a better law enforcement response to missing persons cases.
Tribal or local law enforcement officials would also be able to call on the FBI to help in some missing indigenous persons cases. The FBI could then deploy some of its specialized teams, including investigators who focus on child abduction or evidence collection and special agents who can help do a quick analysis of digital evidence and social media accounts.
The Justice Department also committed to conducting an in-depth analysis of federal databases and its data collection practices to determine if there are ways to improve the collection of information in missing persons cases.
“This is not a panacea,” Barr told tribal council members of the Salish and Kootenai Confederated Tribes. “This is a step in the right direction, but we have a lot more work to do working together.”
The initiative calls for some of the same things already in legislation pending in Congress. Sponsors of that legislation include officials from Washington state, which has some of the highest reported rates of missing and murdered indigenous people.
Yakama reservation
On and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama reservation, dozens of Native women and girls, and men and boys, have gone missing, have been murdered or have died under mysterious circumstances.
Few of the cases have been solved.
Some cases involving Yakama citizens have occurred far beyond the reservation’s boundaries. Other cases within the reservation involved people enrolled elsewhere.
Though an exact number is unknown, Yakama scholar and historian Emily Washines said more than 34 Native women are missing or were murdered on or near the reservation.
“We are at a crisis but our tribe can’t prosecute murder, so we anxiously await this plan for federal action,” said Washines, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people and their loved ones.
Tribal police and investigators from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs generally serve as law enforcement on reservations, which are sovereign nations. But the FBI investigates certain offenses if the suspect, victim or both are Native American. If there’s ample evidence, the Justice Department prosecutes major felonies such as murder, kidnapping and rape if they happen on tribal lands.
Washines and many others in Indian Country will be watching closely as Barr’s plan is put into place.
“I hope this illuminates a pathway for increasing safety and getting justice for Native people,” she said.
Advocates needed
On the nation’s largest Native American reservation, tribal members welcomed the extra resources and commitment to the issue but questioned how far the money will go given how widespread the problem is.
“This is stuff we’ve been advocating for; it’s just funding a slice of it,” said Amber Crotty, a lawmaker on the Navajo Nation.
She said tribes are looking to the federal government to fund advocates who can greet families of victims, relay information from law enforcement and provide training. She said tribal communities have resorted to organizing their own search parties and posting fliers in communities and on social media when someone goes missing because they sometimes get little or no response from law enforcement.
The extent of the problem of missing and murdered Native American women is difficult to know given the dysfunction surrounding the issue.
An Associated Press investigation last year found that nobody knows precisely how many Native American women have gone missing or have been killed nationwide because many cases go unreported, others aren’t well documented, and no government database specifically tracks them.
Members of Congress asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office in May to review jurisdictional challenges, existing databases, federal policies, law enforcement staffing and notification systems and make recommendations for improvement. The office said Thursday the work is underway.
Bills in Congress seek to address the crisis, and a half-dozen states have vowed to study the scope.
Meanwhile, activists have held rallies at state capitols, marched in the streets, put up memorials and billboards, bought television advertising and created exhibits with space for prayer offerings to draw attention to missing indigenous women.